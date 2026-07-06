Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1h

I can’t post photos which I have, but that’s exactly the pattern of clouds a day after the cross hatching release of chemical from jets, which is geoengineering over Charlotte, NC. I’m disabled and stay home most of my days. I’m on the fifth floor looking out my sliding door window daily.

Family of aerospace engineers like mine, would know.

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Ellen Rixford's avatar
Ellen Rixford
1h

I remember seeing these formations in the sky as a child, 75 years ago. Whether or not it was geoengineering then I don't know. But it seems perfectly obvious that any unusual and/or extreme weather conditions are now due to somebody evil monkeying around with the weather. If there is nice real estate to be stolen, innocent people to be sacrificed to BlackRock and/or the military-industrial or pharmaceutical-medical complex, surely the weather manipulators will be all over it.

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