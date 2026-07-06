My friend says the crazy patterns in the sky are a "mackerel sky" presaging rain--I think it is due to geoengineering
Taken by me yesterday at the Boston Common
What do you think about these clouds? The photos were taken at the same time facing different parts of the sky yesterday.
Fortunately, the cloudy skies took the edge off the hot day. And it did not rain afterward. The linear patterns I was told are natural cirrus fibratus.
Any thoughts?
I can’t post photos which I have, but that’s exactly the pattern of clouds a day after the cross hatching release of chemical from jets, which is geoengineering over Charlotte, NC. I’m disabled and stay home most of my days. I’m on the fifth floor looking out my sliding door window daily.
Family of aerospace engineers like mine, would know.
I remember seeing these formations in the sky as a child, 75 years ago. Whether or not it was geoengineering then I don't know. But it seems perfectly obvious that any unusual and/or extreme weather conditions are now due to somebody evil monkeying around with the weather. If there is nice real estate to be stolen, innocent people to be sacrificed to BlackRock and/or the military-industrial or pharmaceutical-medical complex, surely the weather manipulators will be all over it.