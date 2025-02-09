My gig is in Venice, FL, not Sarasota. I will mostly talk about the war on food, and then what we can do, with an hour for questions on any subject
2-4 pm next Sunday
https://www.wtphealthcare.com/event-details/courageous-doctors-bold-conversations-how-to-reclaim-control-of-our-food-liberty
The event is free, but you need to register at the link above.
Feb 16, 2025, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Venice, 959 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285, USA
We know the game plans, as so many of our front line people have exposed it for many years, and our front line people are aware of it. We need to focus on their safety and letting their lights shine. This is by no means Kennedy's first rodeo, nor is it Trump's first rodeo. We have to stop attacking each other and focus on humanity so the tragedies that have happened all over our world throughout history stock repeating themselves. I believe with all the transparency that is happening these days, and our Trump Kennedy combination anything as possible. These two incredible men, have incredible back up Support systems for themselves and their colleagues, and again with all this transparency I believe humanity will no longer stand for the oligarchy. With all of the deaths, sentinel events on humanity over the past four years done knowingly by people that were supposed to protect our world, it's time for change and to make sure people have seen history around the world, and the game plans that the oligarchy has used to control the world for whatever reason. Dr. Meryl Nass Is such an incredible gift to our world, and it all started with her advocating for the health of her patients, and being punished by our suppose medical board for standing up for her patients w not one of them filing a complaint? Just more insanity. We stand for the declaration of independence as is, so we can make informed decisions for our future generations as well as the protection of our elders❤️. Thank you all Frontline workers, whistleblowers, that has stood up to the narrative and for all that you and your families have sacrificed now and through history. May you all be recognized in the near future as well as all of the lives Lost for whatever reason❤️ focus on what we want people, focus on what we want for humanity❤️
Good.
The assignation assignation squad on the doctors is not to be believed. Big Harma is full bloated and paid military snipers.
They take out the families, kids etc.
I have been watching the “dead doctors list” since the kid 2,000’s.
Any doctor who speaks up is soon gone.
As I have always said: pick your hill to die on.
The problem is the majority of these said doctors are so souled out though.
Divine Mother will not save them.