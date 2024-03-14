My interview tonight with Dr. Drew--worth sharing with people unfamiliar with the topic of the WHO
https://drdrew.com/2024/why-nys-national-guard-militarized-dystopia-is-another-threat-to-our-freedom-naomi-wolf-dr-meryl-nass-ask-dr-drew/
Naomi Wolf went first. I came in at 30 minutes and lasted until the end of the show. Dr. Drew gave me plenty of time to say what I needed to about what was going on at the WHO. I also posed the “chicken or egg” question—which came first? Which was conceived of first? Was the virus released to get the vaccine? Was the vaccine also intended to justify the vax passport? Did the vax passport include a digital ID and a digital wallet just for ha-ha’s? Was the pandemic an excuse to centralize control of health and information under the WHO? Is the WHO the justification to formalize and legalize untested, unlicensed vaccines without liability? For the ENTIRE WORLD because…equity? And is the WHO the excuse for unleashing the age of pandemics?
NEVER waste money on a "vaccine" patent unless you've got a guaranteed, world wide, non disclosure, 4th estate promoted, free from inquiry, non prosecution, government paid for, free run to the line. Hell will have to have extra rooms added.
The big question should be...Who is the WHO? Who gave it the right to be in charge of global health? Its Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has no valid qualifications to be in this position. His background as a terrorist in Ethiopia, should have put him in prison. A majority of Americans want out of the UN and its sister organization the WHO. The WHO has no right to make any tyoe of decisions for the USA.