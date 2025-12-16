My interview with Carrie Richards, who transformed her family's 4th generation ranch, succeeding at improving soil and cattle but only made money through aggressively seeking better buyersFilmed right before my vacation began. A good regenerative story.Meryl NassDec 16, 20252432Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/changing-perceptions-on-farming-carrie-richards-meryl-nass/2432SharePrevious
Thanks for another thought-provoking post Meryl.
I have a friend in his 70s a retired computer programmer and scholastic chess coach whose prostate has swollen to the size of a tennis ball. He urinates 70 oz. or so at night. Do you or someone else have any links I can send him that would be productive? He's thinking there is no way to live with it and is thinking of having it removed.