Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomL's avatar
TomL
1h

Thanks for another thought-provoking post Meryl.

I have a friend in his 70s a retired computer programmer and scholastic chess coach whose prostate has swollen to the size of a tennis ball. He urinates 70 oz. or so at night. Do you or someone else have any links I can send him that would be productive? He's thinking there is no way to live with it and is thinking of having it removed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture