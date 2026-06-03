Today, Sen. Ron Johnson will conduct a Senate hearing on the effects of the COVID jabs on cancer. Esteemed emeritus professor and oncologist Angus Dalgleish will speak, as will cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, both from the UK.

The hearing begins at 2:30 EDT and will be broadcast on CHD-TV today, June 3.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/turbo-cancer-suppression-of-science-sen-ron-johnson/

Our show was broadcast live yesterday, and Dr. Marik discussed cancer prevention, cancer treatment, foods that feed cancer so one should adopt diet as part of the treatment protocol. Vitamin D is critical so keep those levels up and measure them routinely. These 40 minutes are chock-filled with important advice to keep you healthy and that means also dodging heart disease, strokes, diabetes and other vascular diseases, as much as possible.

There is a role for low, oral doses of generic, cheap chemo drugs for some cancers—and a role for other repurposed drugs, including early Beta blockers and early acid blockers. Sugar is a no-no. Glutamine, an amino acid, must be reduced in certain situations. Good sleep and exercise play a role.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/cancer-metabolic-healing-paul-marik/