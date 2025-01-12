My interview with Richard Grossinger
Richard is a friend for 20 years, used to live down the street, with his wife Lindy founded North Atlantic Books, is a prolific writer and he now searches out books for publisher Inner Traditions
58 minutes.
Interestingly, Richard explains at minute 23 how the fundraiser Act Blue (behind the effort to stop Kennedy’s confirmation) targeted him and his wife, who were cheated by Act Blue through credit card fraud.
Love Inner Traditions....thanks for telling us about this. *Bricolage*. Perfect title.🙏
I'm only 12 minutes in, but you are *way* too generous with the Maine medical board. No doubt it will come out later how they were paid under the table or threatened with one thing or another.