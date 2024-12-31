https://www.tomrotenshow.com/podcast/episode/7962eecc/writing-repurposed-rx-cost-doctor-her-license
We talked about everything relevant for today, in addition to my license. We will be in court this Friday 9 am in Augusta, Maine for oral arguments in the appeal.
You’ll be right and they’ll be wrong. We are with you, Dr. Nass…. Good luck!
Thanks for your unending commitment with what amounts to an arrogant and ignorant board that needs to be made aware that they are serving both doctors and patients.
Bravo!
Len Saputo, MD