My interview yesterday with Jeremiah Hosea on the PRN network
We discussed that status of my license; the COVID shots and vaccine injuries; the WHO, UN and globalism
https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-77/
55 minutes
I provide a good overall discussion of what the WHO and UN have been trying to do and how we stopped them… though of course the effort is ongoing. I still believe we dealt them the death blow: which was to shine a bright light (despite a news blackout by the MSM) and expose these entities as globalist tools whose desire was to take over the world using extra-governmental means. I think this is worth a listen.
Great work Meryl. I have the utmost confidence in your continued efforts. As we continue to watch but not see the ongoing onslaught of Geoengineering, despite its gradual exposure, the storms and wild fires continue to ravage our environment. Who else but the globalists can keep the elephant in the sky so well hidden before our eyes and not even spoken about by major "news" sources or "machine" politicians on either side? Thanks for your honesty, morality and hard word to preserve God's creation and His children.
Continue to shine bright Dr. Nass .🌞