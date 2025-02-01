https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-77/

55 minutes

I provide a good overall discussion of what the WHO and UN have been trying to do and how we stopped them… though of course the effort is ongoing. I still believe we dealt them the death blow: which was to shine a bright light (despite a news blackout by the MSM) and expose these entities as globalist tools whose desire was to take over the world using extra-governmental means. I think this is worth a listen.