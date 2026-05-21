Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
17hEdited

The Twitter video doesn't come through for me, but I did watch the RT video. (PS: I can see Twitter video on my phone, but not desktop, whose age is accompanied by reduced internet functionality)

I first learned of the WHO "health" treaty activity from a comment under a YouTube video, circa 2022, I think. The more I found out, the more alarmed I became. These were truly on my mind every single day until the 2024 election. I wrote letters, made phone calls, but it just seemed that there was no stopping them.

I'm not happy with Trump at present, but he has thrown up a roadblock to the WHO as far as I can tell. Leaving the situation in neutral, rather than throwing into hard reverse, could just mean the psychopaths can wait to resume their efforts in a more favorable future political climate. Anyone think Gavin would save us? Buttigieg? Is there a single decent Democrat in any of the three branches?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
16h

“He shall judge between the nations, and rebuke many people” (Isaiah 2:4, NKJV).

“And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding” (Daniel 2:21, NKJV).

“For the kingdom is the Lord’s, and He rules over the nations” (Psalm 22:28, NKJV).

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture