My interviews with Ben Swann and Scottie Nell Hughes
RT (Russia Today) already ran this, but it will be on the America First network also. Isn’t that amusing?
https://rumble.com/v7a4802-america-first-hantavirus-media-hoax-or-covid-2.0.html
RT (Russia Today) already ran this, but it will be on the America First network also. Isn’t that amusing?
https://rumble.com/v7a4802-america-first-hantavirus-media-hoax-or-covid-2.0.html
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The Twitter video doesn't come through for me, but I did watch the RT video. (PS: I can see Twitter video on my phone, but not desktop, whose age is accompanied by reduced internet functionality)
I first learned of the WHO "health" treaty activity from a comment under a YouTube video, circa 2022, I think. The more I found out, the more alarmed I became. These were truly on my mind every single day until the 2024 election. I wrote letters, made phone calls, but it just seemed that there was no stopping them.
I'm not happy with Trump at present, but he has thrown up a roadblock to the WHO as far as I can tell. Leaving the situation in neutral, rather than throwing into hard reverse, could just mean the psychopaths can wait to resume their efforts in a more favorable future political climate. Anyone think Gavin would save us? Buttigieg? Is there a single decent Democrat in any of the three branches?
“He shall judge between the nations, and rebuke many people” (Isaiah 2:4, NKJV).
“And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding” (Daniel 2:21, NKJV).
“For the kingdom is the Lord’s, and He rules over the nations” (Psalm 22:28, NKJV).