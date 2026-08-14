My mistake: GSK was licensed in 2022 to provide MMR vaccine in the US, challenging Merck's long monopoly on the shot. EOMMeryl NassAug 14, 20262442Share2442SharePrevious
Facist Fauci Merck Zostavax Vaccine i am injured by without consent or knowledge replaced by GSK Shingles Vaccine Ads youngling it play continuously at pharmacies to get to be safe. Bern Law took my case fought Big Pharma Judge in PA Says they didn't prove anything. Merck Whistleblower young mother Phoenix AZ was killed because she exposed dangers of vaccines Vaughn murder not resolved, cold case put on back burner, buried by Evil Phoenix AZ, list goes on of crimes, corruption, Coverups, Crimes against Humanity, Genocide Depopulation Agendas
As stated I was given Merck Zostavax Shingles Vaccine unknown to me at the time as I was suffering from Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus WNV ar the time. Told the shot was for that. Then had several very painful cases of Shingles and subsequent skin diseases that I have still surviving at 78 as the Medical Industrial Complex still trying to injure and kill me. So beware you all are next on the list for elimination that they profit from. It's a Global Cabal behind it all. Listen to the smart people trying to get the words of warning out across the world. Look what is happening in other countries and promoted and effected here!