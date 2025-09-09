BTW, I just elaborated on yesterday’s post on NYC’s new “guidance” that tells doctors to vaccinate every 6-24 month old child. I explained that NY state’s own data, which were published in the JAMA, revealed that by 8 weeks post-vaccination, the modicum of protection that 5 through 11 year old children received was GONE, and they were subsequently in NEGATIVE efficacy territory, which means that vaccinated children were more likely to catch COVID than the unvaccinated.

And the “Guidance” issued by the NY DOH inadvertently revealed that, sure enough, vaccinated children were about 3 times as likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated children. This puts the lie to another false claim in the “guidance”: that vaccination protects against serious illness.

_____________

Here is the citation for the billion bucks CDC got so it could provide good data… well, maybe the billion bucks helped them better hide the real numbers.

When do the arrests for misfeasance start? The former officials with killer instincts might be more likely to provide information from a jail cell, after all.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/20/health/covid-cdc-data.html