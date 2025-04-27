Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy mistake! The Sludge webinar is on Wednesday at 2 pm. Registration link belowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy mistake! The Sludge webinar is on Wednesday at 2 pm. Registration link belowAn earlier press release had it on Tuesday.Meryl NassApr 27, 202514Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy mistake! The Sludge webinar is on Wednesday at 2 pm. Registration link belowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareRegister here:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5917434413125/WN_LgcuzhAWSK2mO1c_VAZjcw#/registration14Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy mistake! The Sludge webinar is on Wednesday at 2 pm. Registration link belowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePrevious
What is the content of this webinar?