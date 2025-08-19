https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/farm-to-table-prime-act-crisis-food-and-farms-meryl-nass/

Thomas Massie’s PRIME Act could be a GO this year—ask your Congressmembers to try and get it placed into the Farm Bill, which we expect to be negotiated next month. And they must support it! Ask them to favor mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (aka COOL) for beef and pork as well.