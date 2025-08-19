My segment on CHD-TV today on why you can't buy locally raised beef from local butchers anymore, and steps to take to get better quality meat for your family
28 minutes.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/farm-to-table-prime-act-crisis-food-and-farms-meryl-nass/
Thomas Massie’s PRIME Act could be a GO this year—ask your Congressmembers to try and get it placed into the Farm Bill, which we expect to be negotiated next month. And they must support it! Ask them to favor mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (aka COOL) for beef and pork as well.
Same thing with raw milk, can't have that now can we? Go to time code, 7:45:
The Food System is Being Defiled, You're Being Overtly Poisoned, Know Your Local Farmer? https://old.bitchute.com/video/hqEG5wpwI9TU
The old decreipid psychopaths in charge must make sure that all of our nutrition comes from a factory, afterall, how else can they put whatever they want in it. Fun fact, the FDA allows 4% of your beef to be human meat, and an extra 2% can be whatever they want it to be because when the plandemic launched the FDA passed a rule to 'ease the burden' on producers by allowing 2% to be anything.
That 2% by the way was likely magnetic graphene (the 666 hexagon is the bestagon according to their black sicence) and indigestible nano-tech the is in sync with the "race to 5G' enslavement grid.
Give up your food freedoms at your peril guys. Get to know your local farmer and support him or her at once because outsourcing your and your children's nutrition to a psychopath is a fool's errand and if we let them get away with taking that away from us, well, that's checkmate. They are merciless predators and must be viewed and treated as such.
I drive 20 miles to another town to buy meat from a reputable butcher. M&T Meats in Hawkinsville, GA. They'll tell you up front where it comes from. Chicken and pork is local. Beef is from Kansas (or maybe Oklahoma - I forget which). Farmed and wild-caught seafood. Prices are comparable to the grocery story.