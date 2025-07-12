Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marago's avatar
Marago
2h

Thank you Dr. Nass for your efforts behind the scenes — date of this paper — and at the forefront speaking truth and sharing truth to the masses! Your work continues. Talk about “living life with purpose” — you are rock solid!

May truths continue to prevail.

Prayers are with you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie Potter's avatar
Bonnie Potter
2h

The scope and depth of the issues you cover to bring to light the truth is staggering. Thank you for the energy you dedicate to informing us of your findings!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture