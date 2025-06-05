After preparing a 36 slide, 30 minute presentation (with many old and many new slides) I learned the event would be held in a round barn with no opportunity for slides, and I only had 15 minutes to present.

So I wrote a talk instead. Both are below, after the photos.

The destruction of farming by capitalism and globalism and the solutions

Meryl Nass, MD

100 years ago 1/3 of the population lived on farms. Used horses and oxen. Chemicals arrived, then tractors. Then more chemicals. GMOs like BT corn and Roundup-ready crops appeared.

"Because you had to purchase inputs, and because you had to have access to water, to some degree it became the case that in many parts of the world only the more capitalized farmers can actually get access to the money needed to buy the fertilizer, or buy the pesticides or herbicides, and also have access to water. So to some degree you've got consolidation in the agricultural sector and instead of actually helping small farmers in certain instances... you ended up displacing the small farmers that Borlaug had intended to help"

300,000 Farmers in India committed suicide due to taking on debt for "inputs" to grow their crops and livestock between 1995-2014

Meanwhile, US agricultural abundance was, naturally, employed as a weapon in international negotiations.

Then the tobacco companies began buying food companies and using their expertise—deploying their flavors and addiction-producing chemicals into foods. Today the world's 5 largest food companies make primarily highly processed junk foods or beer.

By the 21st Century globalists, who sought to control the world's resources and people using the narratives of climate change, extinctions and ecological destruction came up with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The belches from cows released methane that was a greenhouse gas. But when the Nordstream pipelines were bombed, they released an estimated 450,000 tons of methane--but no media talked about greenhouse gases and climate change then.

Tedros, the World Health Organization's Director-General, announced in 2023 that the world's food systems were contributing to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost 1/3 the global disease burden. Therefore, we had to transform our food systems.

Simultaneously, farmers in the US started experiencing what farmers in India had suffered a decade earlier: the cost of farming inputs exceeded what they could earn selling their crops or livestock.

In 2024, according to the USDA, dairy farmers were the only farmers making a living. Median incomes from grains and oilseed crops like soy was under $30,000/farm.

Rice, tobacco, cotton and peanut farmer median incomes were $5,000/farm. All other farmers and all livestock farmers and ranchers LOST MONEY in 2024.

The US cattle inventory is now the smallest it has been since 1951, while beef prices are at record highs. Farmers claim the meat processors are the ones benefiting but the processors claim they are losing money too.

What we do know is that 160,000 farms went out of business between 2017 and 2024, and there are over 20 million less acres in production over that time.

US agriculture is in dire straits.

And around the world, agriculture is under serious attack by globalists, using a variety of strategies to mask their intentions.

In Denmark, farmers will have to pay a carbon tax to compensate for the belching of their livestock, up to $100/ year.

Large swathes of land are being designated as preserves for biodiversity, and the private owners are being restricted as to the uses of their land. One way this is being accomplished has been via USDA paying farmers for "climate smart" agriculture and easements on their land for conservation purposes, which can restrict the uses to which their private land can be put.

We have also seen the taxpayer-funded growth of "insect farms" and insect processing plants in the US and Canada,-- where mostly crickets and mealyworms are processed into food products, mainly dried powders for use in baked goods or smoothies. They have not caught on despite advertisements showing Hollywood stars eating the concoctions, and despite many billions of dollars being pumped into insect foods by the likes of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, among others such as the taxpayers.

The WEF said in 2024:

• "The food transition requires comprehensive transformation.

• Renovation involves incremental changes to recipes and packaging that will gradually impact public health." [SOFT FOOD COUP]

• Reinvention means systemic industry-level changes to production, distribution and consumption of food." [HARD FOOD COUP]

• "The food transition aims to reshape the way society produces, distributes, consumes and discards food – a transformation that will impact the mutual advancement of human and environmental health. The scale of change is akin to the energy transition."

• "Rapid advancements in plant-based R&D as well as bio-identical plant or animal proteins, fats and oils produced through precision fermentation and cell-cultivated biotechnologies, are opening up spaces for Reinvention."

It was claimed that transitioning the food supply could release $5-10 trillion dollars in annual benefits--

BENEFITS FOR WHOM??

And of course this was purely based on modeling, in which you can get any answer you want, depending on the model.

What are the solutions?

1. End the use of food as a weapon. Last year, 3 former Secretaries of Agriculture wrote in the CFR's journal, Foreign Affairs:

• "Washington should campaign for an international treaty prohibiting food weaponization... A treaty process would engage the whole of society, from ordinary citizens to world leaders, to reckon with the danger of food weaponization and, if successful, produce a legally binding commitment to abandon the practice."

If the CFR is publishing it, this could be possible, especially with the current administration.

2. Remove the US from the Sustainable Development Goals, and end the excuse of climate change and biodiversity loss to take over agricultural land. We have already left the Paris Climate Agreement and are leaving the WHO, so this should be doable.

I typed agrivultural here--a Freudian slip? Government policies squeezed small farmers so the vultures could circle and buy up their farms.

3. An educated, committed population. Talk to your friends about these issues and explain how critical they are. Demand that the media tell the truth. Stop watching, listening and reading fake news media.

Watch Door to Freedom's two symposia on the war on food and agriculture to learn more. (Or watch the Oracle movie: The Agenda, that I posted about earlier today)

4. Support leaders who are trying to save our food and our small farmers and ranchers.

5. Government policies designed to help farmers are being used to disadvantage small farmers and aid big farmers and the big Ag and Big Chemical industries, which rob us of our health. Farm subsidy programs are incredibly complex. Encourage our leaders and elected officials to simplify these programs so people are able to see what they actually do, and help small farmers survive and thrive.

6. End decades of corrupt federal science, which President Trump has initiated with his Executive Order of May 23 on Gold Standard Science, helped along by HHS officials. This could be an amazing game-changer. It demands scientific integrity, rapid implementation, whistleblower protections, consequences for violations, and properly defines what gold standard science standards must be adhered to.

7.. The Farm Bill, which is an omnibus bill, will be up this year in Congress. It was last passed in 2018, when the farm economy was not so critical. Can it be reworked? Can Congress think big?