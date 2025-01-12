While I gave this talk last March, I don’t think I ever posted it. Charles Frohman of the National Health Federation just sent his speakers a list of the most popular talks last year. I was surprised that the session I and John Droz gave (we spoke during the same hour in March) was the most popular last year.

So I just watched it. My talk starts at 20 minutes and ends at 35 minutes. I packed a great deal of relevant information about the WHO’s efforts, in conjunction with other organizations like the UN, G20, EU and World Bank to impose many terrible things on the people of the world.

Why is this worthwhile now? Because this is a very quick compendium, but still provides a very good understanding of what is NOW being attempted at the national level. And the slide deck is comprehensive.

So in 15 minutes you will learn exactly what was attempted by the WHO and is now being pushed through by nations or the EU, like the law censoring disinformation, now labeled as “hate speech” in Ireland and already passed. Surveillance of our online presence. An attempt in New Zealand to make it very easy to roll out genetic vaccines in future. Or how One Health is being inserted into our national laws.

Forewarned is forearmed. Understanding their plan is important.

Here is the talk:

https://rumble.com/v4kp2uz-march-24-warnings-on-pesticide-tips-bad-treatments-droz-and-who-tyranny-mer.html

Here are the 21 slides: