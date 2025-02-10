Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy talk in Venice has room for 50--filled up immediately. So there will be a livestream. Sorry. Details coming.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy talk in Venice has room for 50--filled up immediately. So there will be a livestream. Sorry. Details coming.Meryl NassFeb 10, 202564Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy talk in Venice has room for 50--filled up immediately. So there will be a livestream. Sorry. Details coming.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123Share64Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMy talk in Venice has room for 50--filled up immediately. So there will be a livestream. Sorry. Details coming.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123SharePrevious
Congratulations… deserving of a top audience to speak unto, as it needs to be..
Kia Kaha from New Zealand
Livestream will reach a far larger audience...and you will make them sit up and listen!