My talk on Digital Medicine at The Better Way conference todayIt's a great venueMeryl NassMay 30, 202648185Share 48185SharePrevious
I took my cat to the vet a few weeks ago. There was a sign in the exam room saying they are recording your visit in order to better document your visit. Ambient AI strikes again. My private conversation with my husband and our cat went something like this......I like the Vet, BUT they can shove their AI UP THEIR ASSES and I'll not be returning. I'm sure they got the message. Beware.
AN INCONVENIENT STUDY
Executive Producer, Del Bigtree, introduces the official trailer for 'An Inconvenient Study.'
https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/