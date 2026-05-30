Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Kellie.Beckett's avatar
Kellie.Beckett
10hEdited

I took my cat to the vet a few weeks ago. There was a sign in the exam room saying they are recording your visit in order to better document your visit. Ambient AI strikes again. My private conversation with my husband and our cat went something like this......I like the Vet, BUT they can shove their AI UP THEIR ASSES and I'll not be returning. I'm sure they got the message. Beware.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
11h

AN INCONVENIENT STUDY

Executive Producer, Del Bigtree, introduces the official trailer for 'An Inconvenient Study.'

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

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