My talk in Venice today.

The above screenshot is part of an email that Ron Fouchier of Erasmus University (who trained a Bird Flu to spread between ferrets, which are the model for human flu—a very dangerous experiment—while funded by NIAID) in the Netherlands wrote to Fauci, listing the problematic sequences, and providing him with ideas about how he might justify each as natural. He had been on the Fauci call a day or so earlier.

Not only was Fauci aware of at least 6 areas on the COVID genome that looked engineered on February 1, 2022—but he had Ralph Baric secretly listening in to the call who probably already knew what the others might identify as engineered sequences and was helping to plan the cover-up. Ralph Baric’s hidden presence suggests that he and Fauci already knew the virus was engineered, and may have been trying to get a bead on what strategies they would need to use to hide it. This is also a hint that Baric had something to do with developing the COVID virus, or knew who did.

Part of the globalists’ plan was never to entirely end the pandemic restrictions, but keep pulling them out for intermittent use, to train us to adapt to them.

And now masks are back in parts of Spain, the UK and Italy in hospitals!

Yet it really does not seem to be that severe a flu season. The red line above is the current year. The other colors represent past years since 2018-19.

The public is constantly being told to fear pandemics and bioterrorism by credentialed experts. They want us to always fear death.

I want to give you 3 examples from drafts of the WHO pandemic treaty and health regulation amendments to show you what the WHO was trying to accomplish. This draft from June 2023 encouraged nations to minimize the “unnecessary administrative hurdles” for gain of function research. Were they asking for accidents?

The WHO wanted to supervise GOF research worldwide.

The WHO wanted samples of deadly organisms to be shared throughout its laboratory networks—but insanely, it would have allowed members of the network to share their samples with whomever they pleased. This is prohibited under other international laws.

Now I’d like to show you that while no one really knows what to expect from biowarfare, what products to develop, or what might actually be effective, a lot of money can be spent on the BioSecurity Agenda (aka Pandemic Preparedness, aka Biodefense) nonetheless.

After 9/11, the US began spending about $6 Billion/year. Then it rose to $10-11 Billion/year.

By Biden’s last or second-to-last budget, the ask to Congress was for $20 Billion a year for biodefense. I posted on this at the time.

What would the WHO have spent, if it got its way with the Pandemic Treaty? McKinsey was tasked to come up with an estimate, or should I say guesstimate? According to a McKinsey estimate, the WHO’s global biodefense program would increase the WHO budget by 10-30 times what it is now, most of this coming from the member states, who last year paid less than 20% of the WHO’s total budget.

But this is what they don’t tell you—pandemic preparedness is the new wild west for the Biopharma industry

Unfortunately, the globalists are deadly serious about unleashing more pandemics and more dangerous vaccines on the public, using the excuse that they had no time to properly test them for safety. They are deadly serious about rolling out vaccines in 100 days, next time. And the time after that….

Here’s what they claim it will take to roll out vaccines in 100 days. Some combination of the following. The globalists and their medical lackeys do not care about safety nor efficacy—but they do care about getting the paperwork right and making whatever they do be “legal.” They don’t want to wind up in jail for poisoning the population, after all.

The “mock-up” vaccine is a horrible idea. You license any prototype vaccine that has barely been tested, somehow creating what might appear to be a complete dossier on it. But the regulators know they are only going through the motions. This vaccine will supposedly never be used, but it provides a license—a loophole—through which a new vaccine using the same platform, only with an updated antigen, can be squeezed through for a rollout and rubberstamped by regulators, using the old license.

There are 3 licensed bird flu vaccines that were barely tested on small numbers of unfortunate subjects, and last time I looked there there were 4 mock-up vaccines for bird flu licensed in the EU.

Here are 2 academic articles written about this crazy process:

So, even though the mock-up vaccine is irreparably flawed, because you cannot simply switch out an antigen and expect to know what safety and efficacy issues the new vaccine will have—well, it is a legal way of getting untested vaccines out into use in record time—so what the hell, even though the WHO, EMA and NVAC have all written that the theory does not hold up—it remains a pillar of the globalists’ plans.

But it normally takes 10-15 years to develop a licensed vaccine. Most vaccines fail due to inadequate safety or efficacy. Rolling out 100 day vaccines, with no meaningful human testing, will only be done if there is no liability for those involved—and it is a recipe for disaster. The vaccine companies know better than to roll out such products if they are responsible for them.

Only repurposed drugs can roll out quickly and safely enough to contain a future pandemic.

11 days ago, the NY Times editorial board pointed out, as I have repeatedly, that we already have a treaty to ban biological weapons. The WHO’s proposals fly in the face of this treaty, which is why its existence has been hidden. The treaty needs strengthening to make it enforceable, but it already exists and has been ratified by almost every country in the world, and it is the perfect starting point for stopping biological warfare.

There is some hopeful news in Robert Malone’s substack today about this very issue.

The next slide I made 2 years ago, and it was designed to show how the provisions of the draft Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments could be applied by the globalists. It is still good to recall what they attempted to do then, because this is still what they wish to accomplish. The pandemic pathogen library (the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing [PABS] system) is still being negotiated, even today, by WHO and a group of member states that does not include the US.

My other takeaway message is that the globalists rely entirely on lies, tricks and misdirection to accomplish their goals, framing the most awful concepts in virtue-signalling language. But it is a double-edged sword for them, because people hate being tricked and fooled.

If we can each focus on identifying the lies and tricks they play on us, and then share our newly discovered methods of discernment with others, and help them identify the lies they too face, we can win this war for the world. Isn’t that a worthy goal?