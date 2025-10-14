Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Schrader's avatar
Eileen Schrader
2h

Great job -- I have just skimmed over but your point about the big ag farms getting paid crop insurance (along with the chemical sprays attached to funding, is that right?) from the government is loud and clear--so we are paying to poison ourselves. 😯 The beautiful family farmer up the street needs to have coverage. Would huge consortiums or coops qualify? Seems only the Amish could survive this setup.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
2h

Mr Bill gates is helping w this..

As w the vaccines

As w the air

As w the sun

As with

The GA GUIDESTONE DEPOPULATION AGENDA IN FULL THROTTLE MODE.

WHY HASNT SOMEONE TAKEN THIS LUNATIC REPTILIAN PSYCHOPATH OUT YET?

HES TRYING FARMVILLE

AIRVILLE

VAXVILLE

MOSQUITO VILLE

KLAUS SCHABBVILLE

EPSTEINVILLE

THIS WEF ROCKEFELLER WHO CLINTON WACKJOB IS A PREPLANNED

REDUCE POPULATION TO 500,000,000

ISNT THERE A 30-06 ][ OUT THERE W THIS CLOWNS name on it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture