My formal presentation can be found between minutes 20-36, and after that is a long Q and A. John Droz, a physicist who has been producing masterful content on many aspects of the plandemic in regular, free publications, presented before I did.
My talk to the National Health Federation
Meryl you are everywhere in this battle for truth and freedoms! So much gratitude for who you are and your brilliant ways. Be well, Be safe and know you are so appreciated.
Thank You, Warrior Sister. I'll post this today.
:-D