My talk tomorrow will be live-streamed on twitter (X) -- here are the details
2-4 pm February 16, 2025
Here are two X live links:
My 1 hr. talk will focus on how the food system developed over the past 100 years, from the birth of tractors and pesticides through consolidation, the ravages of capitalism and the efforts of globalists to control us through their control of food, using environmentalism and the Sustainable Development Goals as the excuse.
After that, I will answer questions for an hour.
Dr Nass: Looking forward to hearing you speak! Will it be Eastern time? This would be 2 hours earlier for those of us who live in Mountain Time; or 3 hours earlier for those who live in the Pacific time zone.