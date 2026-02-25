National organization of internal medicine physicians (largest US MD organization) recommends another COVID vaccine for adults
And doctors who read the article get points toward their required continuing education. The rot never went away.
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-05026
Abstract
Description:
The American College of Physicians (ACP) developed these rapid practice points addressing the effectiveness, comparative effectiveness, and harms of Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in adults (aged ≥18 years) who are not pregnant or immunocompromised.
Methods:
The ACP Population Health and Medical Science Committee developed the rapid practice points on the basis of a rapid review by the ACP Center for Evidence Reviews at Cochrane Austria and national disease surveillance data on the epidemiology and baseline risks for COVID-19.
The following practice points apply to those who are not pregnant or immunocompromised.
Practice Point 1:
Adults aged 65 years or older should receive an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Practice Point 2:
Adults aged 18 to 64 years at increased risk for severe COVID-19 should receive an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Practice Point 3:
Adults aged 18 to 64 years who are not at increased risk for severe COVID-19 may consider receiving an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Financial Support: Financial support for the development of these practice points comes exclusively from the ACP operating budget.
But who provides the operating budget? Here are some of the ACP’s top donors:
and Sanofi.
What else does the ACP do? It fights misinformation:
Kennedy has not been empowered to end this nonsense. The consumer of medical care in the US still needs to beware, be careful, check everything. How low my former organization has fallen, and it has made no attempt to right itself.
I haven't had any vaccines in over 50 years. Why would I want to poison myself with their crap now? This is why I avoid doctors like the plague they are.
15 years ago after extensive intensive research my husband had double hip surgery—anterior. It took him seven surgeon interviews to find the anterior method guy in San Francisco. Finally he was a yes for the surgery which would get him back out of a wheelchair. Right at the end of the consultation he asked the surgeon why is it so hard to find someone in the States who does anterior hip surgery and the surgeon replied, because we've been brainwashed; brainwashed to think we're the leading edge, brainwashed to think we're the best "in the world." Then he told us a story, of what happened to him, well into his practice, very good at what he did with posterior hip surgeries. His dad in the same line of work then had anterior hip surgery from a surgeon I can't remember if it was in LA or Miami.. But our surgeon said after the surgery—and it's not that he's about to recommend this to any of his patients (!)—his dad removed his own IV and drove himself back to Reno. Of course it blew his mind. He knew not one of his patients would ever be able to do that. So he ultimately went down to visit the anterior method surgeon, paused his practice, learned how to do anterior and began again. THAT is a rare, rare bird in the business. And that is what we're up against. It has to be a paradigm shift if we're going to make progress.
PS All these years later, my husband (now 75) is the bionic man poster child for that surgeon.. Prior to the surgery, the surgeon queried my husband, "What do you want to be able to do after your surgery?" And my husband replied, I want to be able to go back-country camping with my lovely wife with a 50lb pack on my back and when we get to a creek to jump from rock to rock to get to the other side." "Great! So we won't do ceramic!"
—Upper decade vibrancy—is what we live and ever aspire to. Thank You Dr Nass for your incredible and undaunted advocacy for—always learning—best practices attitude and stance.
Oh, I just remembered, for those who are curious, he did a "My Two New Hips, A Personal Story" website, at this point it's been a reference for countless others: https://mytwonewhips.com/