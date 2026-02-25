https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-05026

Abstract

Description: The American College of Physicians (ACP) developed these rapid practice points addressing the effectiveness, comparative effectiveness, and harms of Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in adults (aged ≥18 years) who are not pregnant or immunocompromised. Methods: The ACP Population Health and Medical Science Committee developed the rapid practice points on the basis of a rapid review by the ACP Center for Evidence Reviews at Cochrane Austria and national disease surveillance data on the epidemiology and baseline risks for COVID-19. The following practice points apply to those who are not pregnant or immunocompromised.

Practice Point 1: Adults aged 65 years or older should receive an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. Practice Point 2: Adults aged 18 to 64 years at increased risk for severe COVID-19 should receive an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. Practice Point 3: Adults aged 18 to 64 years who are not at increased risk for severe COVID-19 may consider receiving an updated 2025–2026 mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Financial Support: Financial support for the development of these practice points comes exclusively from the ACP operating budget.

But who provides the operating budget? Here are some of the ACP’s top donors:

and Sanofi.

What else does the ACP do? It fights misinformation:

Kennedy has not been empowered to end this nonsense. The consumer of medical care in the US still needs to beware, be careful, check everything. How low my former organization has fallen, and it has made no attempt to right itself.