The hope is to wake up our leaders to the concerns they have ignored, to improve and safeguard our nation, and restore accountability.

True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.

Health freedom is a national security risk because compromised immune systems—whether from questionable vaccines or widespread exposure to toxins like glyphosate in our food supply—undermine the physical vitality of soldiers, workers, and future generations, turning everyday health into a vulnerability that weakens national readiness and productivity.

Food and farming practices that prioritize chemical dependence over soil health and nutrient density erode America’s agricultural independence, risking food shortages, chronic disease epidemics, and leaving us open to economic blackmail and destruction from without and economic sabotage from within.

A corrupted educational system that has strayed from moral principles, produces citizens ill-equipped for critical thinking or civic responsibility, and creates a population susceptible to manipulation and unable to sustain democratic institutions.

Censorship and an expansive surveillance state stifle open discourse, erode trust in governing institutions, and concentrate power in ways that prevent the self-correction essential to any enduring republic.

Finally, the profound lack of accountability in federal institutions breeds corruption and repeat policy failures that in the end harm the American citizenry and erode public trust.

Addressing these interconnected issues is pivotal to America’s longevity because they represent internal threats that, left unchecked, will erode the human capital, economic sovereignty, cultural cohesion, and constitutional order required for the nation to thrive for the next 250 years.