National Security Beyond the Headlines: A Day to discuss what the real threats are to American security, and how to fix them. Joe Kent, Mike Benz, a very impressive panel (and me). July 1
Feds for Freedom has created an important event focused on maintaining our freedom and ensuring government accountability. Please consider attending.
The hope is to wake up our leaders to the concerns they have ignored, to improve and safeguard our nation, and restore accountability.
True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.
Health freedom is a national security risk because compromised immune systems—whether from questionable vaccines or widespread exposure to toxins like glyphosate in our food supply—undermine the physical vitality of soldiers, workers, and future generations, turning everyday health into a vulnerability that weakens national readiness and productivity.
Food and farming practices that prioritize chemical dependence over soil health and nutrient density erode America’s agricultural independence, risking food shortages, chronic disease epidemics, and leaving us open to economic blackmail and destruction from without and economic sabotage from within.
A corrupted educational system that has strayed from moral principles, produces citizens ill-equipped for critical thinking or civic responsibility, and creates a population susceptible to manipulation and unable to sustain democratic institutions.
Censorship and an expansive surveillance state stifle open discourse, erode trust in governing institutions, and concentrate power in ways that prevent the self-correction essential to any enduring republic.
Finally, the profound lack of accountability in federal institutions breeds corruption and repeat policy failures that in the end harm the American citizenry and erode public trust.
Addressing these interconnected issues is pivotal to America’s longevity because they represent internal threats that, left unchecked, will erode the human capital, economic sovereignty, cultural cohesion, and constitutional order required for the nation to thrive for the next 250 years.
Full-Day Summit Experience
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
8 am - 5 pm
Willard InterContinental Ballroom
1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20004
Registration: 8 - 8:45 am
Summit: 9 am - 5 pm
General Admission Tickets: $50/per person
Refreshments and lunch are included with each ticket
Ticket sales end June 29, 2026
Register
Join the Conversation
We will be asking questions throughout the summit such as:
Is glyphosate the answer to national security, or is it the actual risk?
Are vaccines protecting our soldiers and citizens...or harming them?
Does heightened government surveillance protect Americans...or does it pose the ultimate risk?
Is the lack of accountability in the US government in fact the greatest threat to America itself?
At the conclusion of the event, Feds For Freedom will identify the most promising solutions and present them to senior U.S. leaders.
Additional speakers/panelists will be announced as they are confirmed.
Meryl, this event will showcase a multitude of crimes, wrongdoing and evil.
The actions that will be meaningful will be the indictment, prosecution, and punishment, including the death penalty in many cases, of the multitude of extreme criminals of the death cult.
Until and unless these sewer creatures undergo real suffering and pain, loss of all material assets, and their lives or freedom, nothing will change, it will be business as usual.
Very impressive panel indeed.
Ivan Raiklin's an interesting addition. Normally I don't care much for hecklers, but when he shows up in the congressional committee galleries to rattle the COVID and J6 tyrants, it's all good fun.