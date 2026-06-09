Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rich's avatar
Rich
1h

Meryl, this event will showcase a multitude of crimes, wrongdoing and evil.

The actions that will be meaningful will be the indictment, prosecution, and punishment, including the death penalty in many cases, of the multitude of extreme criminals of the death cult.

Until and unless these sewer creatures undergo real suffering and pain, loss of all material assets, and their lives or freedom, nothing will change, it will be business as usual.

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
2hEdited

Very impressive panel indeed.

Ivan Raiklin's an interesting addition. Normally I don't care much for hecklers, but when he shows up in the congressional committee galleries to rattle the COVID and J6 tyrants, it's all good fun.

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