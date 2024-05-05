Share this postNearly 400,000 views in a few hours. People are hungry for real information about the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNearly 400,000 views in a few hours. People are hungry for real information about the WHOThe 49 R Senators are amazing! Thanks to all of you for hounding them to get on board.Meryl NassMay 05, 2024202Share this postNearly 400,000 views in a few hours. People are hungry for real information about the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48Sharehttps://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1786799351391465702202Share this postNearly 400,000 views in a few hours. People are hungry for real information about the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48SharePrevious
So proud of the 49R senators
Boden is a WEF cockroach, so, he will support the WHO.