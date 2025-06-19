Swami Beyondananda is the cosmic comic alter ego of author, humorist, and evolutionary solutionary Steve Bhaerman. Noted author Marianne Williamson has called Steve / Swami “the Mark Twain of our times” and Swami’s comedy has been called both “comedy disguised as wisdom and wisdom disguised as comedy. On the more serious side, Steve has also co-authored an international best-seller, Spontaneous Evolution with cellular biologist Bruce H. Lipton, and his Substack blog, Signs of the Upwising.

Swami Beyondananda LIVE In Your Living Room!

A Special Zoom Event

Thursday, June 19th 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET

“What the world needs now is love and laughter.

That’s the only thing that our hearts are truly after.”

-- Swami Beyondananda

Imagine … a live Swami event in your living room, where Swami can answer your questions, and you can question his answers.

Well, thanks to mastering ubiquity (being everywhere at once) and with the help of Zoom, the Swami has created a real, live event for you and your friends to enjoy the Swami’s cosmic comic wisdom wherever you may be!

Seriously, and humorously, in these gravely serious times it stands to reason that the best way to overcome gravity is with levity. Fortunately, the Swami gravitates toward levity, so you’re in luck.

This is a special event FREE to all Travels With Swami / Signs of the Upwising patrons and paid subscribers. You can buy a one-time ticket to this one-time event for $10.

And if you miss the live event, you can catch the recording.

If you want to be a paid subscriber or patron, here’s how:

And if you want to just come to the show, please go here:

https://www.wakeuplaughing.com/epistore/?productId=239

Remember, if you have an answerable question, the Swami will have a questionable answer for you!

May you wake up laughing and leave laughter in your wake – and may the FARCE be with you!

Steve, Swami, Trudy, Annette – the Wake Up Laughing Team