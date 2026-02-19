Professor Sonja Rasmussen, from Johns Hopkins, provided a 5 minute infomercial for the vaccine industry, along with the NEJM managing editor, who threw her the softballs.

https://www.nejm.org/cms/asset/8f8428fb-64c7-427e-b733-e890b42b2b46/media/NEJMdo008411.mp3

Since there were not more deaths or serious illness from flu this year, she created a new way of assessing flu severity, one I never heard before: Intensity. There was more flu intensity this year. Whatever that means.

She claimed there were more outpatient visits for flu, but the CDC data do not support her claim. During the 2025-2026 season, there have been the lowest number of pediatric deaths of any year I can remember, but she certainly did not mention that.

Who is this Rasmussen professor? Oh, she worked at the CDC for 20 years, and in a leadership role during flu outbreaks.

About Sonja A. Rasmussen

Primary Academic Title

Professor of Genetic Medicine

Johns Hopkins Physician

Background