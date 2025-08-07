Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Michael G. Fons
1h

Remember the 2020 Beirut blast that happened when everyone was laser focused on COVID? Remember Trump said that Pentagon officials told him that the Beirut blast was a bomb of some sort. I checked the radiation monitoring website, radmon.org shortly after the Beirut blast, and noticed two huge radiation spikes on the Italian radiation monitor in the Mediterranean . One corresponded with the Beirut blast, and the other with a "mysterious" Iranian shipyard explosion two weeks before that. You can still see this on the wayback archive of the radmon.org website. I did a screenshot of it, which I linked to below on my amazon cloud account. The Beirut blast looked just like a small tactical nuclear explosion, with the bubble like spherical appearance. And, there was a radiation spike that corresponded to it. Looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, must be an ammonium nitrate explosion. LOL. I think that the ammonium nitrate story was an elaborate cover story years in the making. In regards to Oct 7th, I think that there was a stand down order given and that Israeli officials knew about that attack years in advance. https://mellano.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/radiation-1.jpg

James Lord
2h

Michael Yon uses the term "green flag" attack, the meaning of which I was at first unaware. Similar to "false flag," but meaning "let it happen."

Perhaps it's a sign of growing awareness that the vocabulary wrt globalist and government deception is expanding.

