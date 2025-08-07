Globalists, working through craven Israeli opportunists and proponents of the BIG LIE, finally admit their FINAL SOLUTION for GAZA. But it is more: a brazen message to the people of the world that we can hunt you too down like dogs if you do not surrender everything to us. We can bomb you to smithereens.

We can do with you whatever we want.

Your enemy, my friends, has sent you a loud message. Don’t ignore it. Carefully consider how to respond BEFORE they come for you too.

I have added some comments.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel planned to take control of all of Gaza, bucking the advice of the Israeli military and warnings that expanding operations could endanger the hostages being held there and kill more Palestinian civilians. Mr. Netanyahu made the comments in an interview with Fox News ahead of a security cabinet meeting to discuss a proposal to expand military operations in Gaza. They came as talks to achieve a cease-fire and the release of the hostages have hit an impasse, with Israeli and Hamas officials blaming each other for the deadlock. When asked whether Israel would take over all of Gaza, he responded, “We intend to.” Mr. Netanyahu said the move would “assure our security,” remove Hamas from power, and would enable the transfer of the civilian administration of Gaza to another party. The prime minister, however, suggested Israel was not interested in maintaining permanent control over the entirety of Gaza. “We don’t want to keep it,” he added.

Does that mean he:

Intends to sell it to the US or to Israeli developers for redevelopment as a Mediterranean resort?

Or sell it to the oil companies for drilling for offshore gas and oil?

Or to the canal builders for the alternate Suez Canal?

Or (most likely) all the above?

Israel having supported Hamas for many years, there is no civilian authority to turn over governance to—this is a false claim among so many others… when they have destroyed most of the homes in Gaza there is nowhere for people to go back to and make a life. There is only redevelopment ahead.—Nass