If they never made a reservation then there would be no document. But there is a document and it is being withheld
I had to use google translate on this response to a FOIA request from a Dutch citizen. The Dutch government says their FOIA search (which was very specific to the matter at hand) revealed a single document. And they have decided not to reveal it because it could interfere with the Netherlands’ relations with the WHO or other countries.
Sounds to me like an admission that the Netherlands acted in its own interests and refused some part (or all) of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations. But it kept this quiet. Because there was a gentleman’s agreement that all the NATO countries or the EU countries or the West or some subset were all going to march in lockstep, and just go along? But then Netherlands did its own thing? And doesn’t want anyone to know?
I heard a rumor that the person who made the admission that a reservation had been issued, in Parliament last August (answering a member’s question) was reprimanded for doing so and may have been demoted.
One wonders what the carrot or stick is that keeps our nations in line?
And sometimes, the nation is not aware of what its diplomats are actually doing. I know of two such cases. Presumably it was the diplomat and not the nation that was given a carrot or threatened with a stick, or both.
Funny how doings at the supposed global organization to promote health are so fraught. Here is the document which you can translate yourself if you wish.
Thank you Meryl for your hard and persistent work on this, protecting our Sovereignty and individual freedom, even if our 'Leaders' are not so interested (to me that is the very definition of Treason--it doesn't need to be guns, knives, bombs and assassinations to be treason).
You are a true hero.
As a figure of speech, the Netherlands are 200% in lockstep with WHO & WEF dictates: the queen is WEF member. The present govt. can do what it wants because it can legally exist as long as a new cabinet isn't formed IOW it can't be voted down or an equivalent of impeachment. So that's even the actual policy: arrange as much as possible re agenda 30 by preventing the formation of a new cabinet. For those who aren't Dutch speaking, automatic translation via for instance Vivaldi browser of this link will provide some info (alternative news site):
https://www.ninefornews.nl/?zoeken=pandemieverdrag