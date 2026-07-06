Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
6h

Perhaps the Gov. is confident of her state's ability to "count" the votes in her favor, no matter who the voters actually vote for.

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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
6h

A little OT (but not really): What an unmistakable indication of a mechanism for concealing political liability at the cost of actually "doing their job" and serving the public and the office they hold: That a bill can "die" by being ignored by the governor. It should be the exact opposite: A bill passed by a legislative branch of Government should go into effect automatically after a reasonable period of inaction by the Executive (Dept.) That would seem to be a much better approximation of the will of the people, all while encouraging the political accountability purported to be the aim of our system of government. Thanks for your work, Meryl Nass.

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