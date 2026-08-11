Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
12hEdited

Who will win? It’s not who votes it’s who counts the votes.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
12hEdited

Thank you for your role in bringing clarity and attention to this movement, Meryl. You are an asset to our state.

Republican Governor Ayotte is running for re-election this year. I can only guess she has vetoed this bill believing it will help her in November. It's not hard to imagine why: Rich, powerful lobbyists?

I'm interested in whether she gave reasons for her veto.

In a time when legislators vote along party lines, here is an issue that should attract bipartisan cooperation. Fortunately, all my local representatives are Republican.

Follow-up edit - According to the NH radio station WZID (FM) website:

"CONCORD, N.H.- Stating that passing the bill would put New Hampshire in violation of Federal food safety laws, Gov Kelly Ayotte has vetoed an effort to deregulate meat processing for certain of the state’s small producers.

If signed into Law House Bill 396, would have allowed farmers to sell certain meat products from within state lines, from animals that had been slaughtered and processed on the farm rather than at a slaughterhouse facility certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Had the Law passed it would have violated the federal Meat Inspection Act."

Commenting on the news report:

On the face of it, this should remain a matter of States' Rights, considering it only affects commerce within the State of New Hampshire. How does the governor see federal law as applicable here?

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