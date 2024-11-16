Share this postNew Hampshire's legislature created a committee to review the efficacy of NH's COVID response: and they really slammed it. merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Hampshire's legislature created a committee to review the efficacy of NH's COVID response: and they really slammed it. Thanks to Steve Kirsch for getting this out to the publicMeryl NassNov 16, 202474Share this postNew Hampshire's legislature created a committee to review the efficacy of NH's COVID response: and they really slammed it. merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther145ShareOfficial Nh Covid Response Analysis227KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadSteve Kirsch's newsletterNew Hampshire legislature special committee issues scathing report that eviscerates the federal and state COVID response Executive summary…Read more8 hours ago · 292 likes · 119 comments · Steve Kirsch74Share this postNew Hampshire's legislature created a committee to review the efficacy of NH's COVID response: and they really slammed it. merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther145SharePrevious
Great to have a copy of this. Will any news outlet or paper in NH cover this? Doubt it.
For me, one of the grim lessons learned in all this is that the juggernaut of government bureaucracy rolls over all opposition.
On Thursday this past week, Dr. Lawrence Tabak of NIH appeared before a House Oversight Committee. Reps. Comer and Lesko seemed baffled that Dr. David Morens of NIH, advisor to Fauci, liar and destroyer of official documents, and willful opponent of transparency, is STILL on the NIH payroll after embarrassing himself before the committee several months ago. Where firings are concerned, there's a PROCESS, you see.
Federal bureaucracies take the posture that their POV and policies are the only ones that matter.
This report, provided by the tenacious and heroic Mr. Kirsch, is a welcome development. We'll need accumulations of such reports to get enough people to finally wake up, and slow the juggernaut to a grinding halt.
