This movie is about the studies that led to the EUAs and then licensure of the mRNA (and DNA: J and J and Astra-Zeneca) COVID vaccines. Had the trials been done correctly, had the injured subjects been acknowledged, we would not now be facing millions dead and injured from the COVID vaccines. Will there ever be an accounting? Hopefully, this film will bring us closer to that day.

“INSIDE THE VACCINE TRIALS” EXAMINES VACCINE SAFETY THROUGH TRIAL PARTICIPANTS’ EYES

A new film uncovers the stories of vaccine trial participants and the medical questions left unanswered.

Duration: 1h 10min

www.vaccinetrialstories.com

Available on: Dedicated Website, Facebook, Youtube, Odysee, Rumble, Substack

A compelling new film, Inside the Vaccine Trials, pulls back the curtain on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, exposing critical questions about regulatory oversight, safety monitoring, and public transparency.

This hour-long film brings together whistleblowers, doctors, patients, and legal experts to explore what went wrong and why some trial participants feel abandoned.

Maddie, a healthy 12-year-old vaccine trial participant, suffered seizures, nerve damage, and paralysis after her second dose. Her family, previously supportive of vaccination, alleges her condition was minimized by trial investigators. Augusto, another trial participant, developed heart inflammation and claims his case was not highlighted in the study report, raising concerns about data integrity.

Olivia experienced severe symptoms, including nerve and muscle damage. Brianne, once a strong supporter of vaccines, developed severe neurological issues confirmed by National Institutes of Health research, yet her injury was never acknowledged by the trial sponsor.

Brianne Dressen:

“I gave my body essentially to science. I didn’t realize that that meant that if something were to go wrong, that I would be left for dead.”

The film features researcher Dr. Joseph Fraiman, who re-analyzed trial data and found an increase in serious adverse events in the vaccine group. He’s joined by Brook Jackson, a former trial site director turned whistleblower, who alleges she witnessed data discrepancies and safety concerns during the trials.

Attorney Aaron Siri highlights the blurred lines between regulators and industry, noting that former FDA leaders now hold positions with vaccine manufacturers. Meanwhile, official safety monitoring systems such as VAERS and V-Safe report over a million adverse events—many allegedly ignored or withheld from public scrutiny.

“Inside the Vaccine Trials” is more than a film, it’s a call for open discussion.

Contact Information:

Erki Tangsoo

Director and Producer



+372 56466417

insidethevaccinetrials@gmail.com

www.vaccinetrialstories.com

Note: This film shares personal stories and viewpoints. It is intended to spark public dialogue and does not offer medical advice or official conclusions.