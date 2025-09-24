by CAREY GILLAM

https://www.thenewlede.org/2025/09/new-report-shows-where-cancer-causing-chemicals-are-polluting-water-for-over-200-million-americans/

More than 200 million people are at risk of drinking tap water contaminated with chemicals that cause cancer, liver damage, birth defects and other reproductive harms, according to research released Wednesday that includes an interactive map of high-risk hot spots.

The map, developed by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), focuses on arsenic, chromium-6 and nitrate – all scientifically known to cause cancer and other health problems.

Nitrates, commonly generated by the use of fertilizers on farmland, not only have been shown to cause cancer but also to negatively impact blood oxygen levels in babies. Infants who consume nitrates in drinking water can suffer from what is known as “blue baby syndrome.” As well, research shows that pregnant women exposed to nitrates in drinking water face risks of problematic birth outcomes, including low birth weights and pre-term birth.

Of the three chemicals examined in the report, nitrate affects the most people in terms of tap water. EWG said nitrate is affecting the tap water of an estimated 263 million Americans in 49 states served by 26,644 water systems. Nitrate-contaminated drinking water has been a dire problem for many farm states, particularly the top corn-growing state of Iowa in recent years, and researchers fear it is drivingskyrocketing cancer rates.

Iowa has the second-highest rate of cancer in the nation, and has become one of only two US states where cancer overall is increasing. Leukemia, as well as cancers of the pancreas, breast, stomach, kidney, thyroid and uterus, are among the different cancer types on the rise across Iowa, according to the National Cancer Institute. Nitrates have routinely been found at levels above the 10 milligrams per literfederal regulators set as a safe standard. And nitrate levels this summer in Iowa were so far above federal standards that the utility serving 600,000 people in and around the state capital of Des Moines restricted water use because the utility could not safely clear the high levels.

Many scientists see the current EPA benchmark of 10 milligrams per liter as far too high to be truly protective. EWG said that standard does not fully protect against cancer risk or harm to a developing fetus. EWG’s health guideline is 0.14 ppm, which it says would reduce the cancer risk level to one in one million.