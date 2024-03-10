Share this postNew Zealand coroner was very suspicious about vaccine-caused deaths in August 2021, was not getting answers from the Ministry of Healthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Zealand coroner was very suspicious about vaccine-caused deaths in August 2021, was not getting answers from the Ministry of HealthAnother piece of evidence to add to the stack. Thanks to Kirstin Murfitt, a NZ attorneyMeryl NassMar 10, 2024159Share this postNew Zealand coroner was very suspicious about vaccine-caused deaths in August 2021, was not getting answers from the Ministry of Healthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Share159Share this postNew Zealand coroner was very suspicious about vaccine-caused deaths in August 2021, was not getting answers from the Ministry of Healthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23SharePreviousNext
Barry Young, an IT professional formerly working in the Ministry of Health New Zealand, made global headlines in late 2023 by exposing the New Zealand public health agency “Te Whatu Ora” record level data with devastating results for the so called “safe and effective” narrative across the globe. Young has since been arrested and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.
Barry Young is facing up to seven years in prison for this heroic truth telling, and many across the world remain forever grateful for his sacrifices to make this damning information public.
As much as the perpetrators of this crime against humanity want to bury this story and pretend this isn’t happening, THEY SIMPLY CANNOT!
https://rumble.com/v4gacyc-vsrf-live-116-new-zealand-data-update.html
Most anti-vaxxers know to NEVER trust the government when it comes to vaccines, health or diet related issues. Thanks for finally realizing this.