New Zealand GP who told his patients the truth about experimental COVID vaccines and tried to import ivermectin in 2021 being prosecuted for it in 2026.
REALLY? There were no patient complaints, of course. Only the system clamping down on doctors who actually did their duty
https://easternbayapp.co.nz/news/articles/69bb840fb2e7ca00014579a4
Excerpt:
Doctor defends actions at tribunal hearing
Independent thinker: Bernard Conlon, alongside his wife, Dr Britta Noske, and Murupara kaumatua Pem Bird, prepares to enter the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing this week. Photo Kathy Forsyth E5909-01
A disciplinary hearing into the conduct of Murupara GP Dr Bernard Conlon entered its final stages, with strong community support continuing to fill a Rotorua venue throughout the second week.
The hearing, between the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) of the Medical Council of New Zealand and Dr Conlon has been held at the Arawa Park Hotel and concludes today.
The five-member tribunal, chaired by Truc Tran, has been examining allegations relating to Dr Conlon’s actions during a nine-month period in 2021 and early 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The PCC alleges Dr Conlon’s conduct – including public comments about the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, attempts to import ivermectin, advice and treatment provided to patients, and social media posts – amounts to professional misconduct. It says the actions, individually or collectively, could bring discredit to the medical profession.
Several witnesses for the PCC, all with name suppression, gave evidence during the first week of the hearing.
This week, Dr Conlon’s counsel, Adam Holloway, presented the defence case, followed by three days of evidence from Dr Conlon and his witnesses.
Mr Holloway told the tribunal Dr Conlon had been a GP in Murupara for 34 years and, until now, had never faced disciplinary action.
“Dr Conlon is an independent thinker, but he’s not a renegade. We say he practises good medicine,” Mr Holloway said.
He described his client as a long-serving rural doctor working with a high-needs community, often with limited access to healthcare services.
“All of Dr Conlon’s actions were centred on informing and caring for his patients, consistent with his values,” he said. “There are no allegations of patient harm.”
You really do wonder at those who sit and pontificate over others as in cases such as this as to how it is they became so inculcated with truly dystopian thinking and agendas that they, those weak of mind and of character have allowed, aided and abetted to destroy all that was once our medical science in its purest form.. truly reprehensible that code of conduct or PCC hearings of this kind actually are indulged … this prosecution is a stain upon those who sit in judgment upon this Dr for whom the evidence regarding his practice of medicine and especially that as relates the Scamdemic unequivocally underscores no wrong doing of any kind.. just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
"...Could bring discredit to the Medical profession. "? I don't think the medical industry could be more discredited. It's Doctors like this who show that there is hope for a new system that focuses on true health and well being to immerge from the rubble.