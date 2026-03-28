Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
11h

You really do wonder at those who sit and pontificate over others as in cases such as this as to how it is they became so inculcated with truly dystopian thinking and agendas that they, those weak of mind and of character have allowed, aided and abetted to destroy all that was once our medical science in its purest form.. truly reprehensible that code of conduct or PCC hearings of this kind actually are indulged … this prosecution is a stain upon those who sit in judgment upon this Dr for whom the evidence regarding his practice of medicine and especially that as relates the Scamdemic unequivocally underscores no wrong doing of any kind.. just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Reply
Share
3 replies
Helen's avatar
Helen
10h

"...Could bring discredit to the Medical profession. "? I don't think the medical industry could be more discredited. It's Doctors like this who show that there is hope for a new system that focuses on true health and well being to immerge from the rubble.

Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture