https://easternbayapp.co.nz/news/articles/69bb840fb2e7ca00014579a4

Excerpt:

A disciplinary hearing into the conduct of Murupara GP Dr Bernard Conlon entered its final stages, with strong community support continuing to fill a Rotorua venue throughout the second week.

The hearing, between the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) of the Medical Council of New Zealand and Dr Conlon has been held at the Arawa Park Hotel and concludes today.

The five-member tribunal, chaired by Truc Tran, has been examining allegations relating to Dr Conlon’s actions during a nine-month period in 2021 and early 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PCC alleges Dr Conlon’s conduct – including public comments about the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, attempts to import ivermectin, advice and treatment provided to patients, and social media posts – amounts to professional misconduct. It says the actions, individually or collectively, could bring discredit to the medical profession.

Several witnesses for the PCC, all with name suppression, gave evidence during the first week of the hearing.

This week, Dr Conlon’s counsel, Adam Holloway, presented the defence case, followed by three days of evidence from Dr Conlon and his witnesses.

Mr Holloway told the tribunal Dr Conlon had been a GP in Murupara for 34 years and, until now, had never faced disciplinary action.

“Dr Conlon is an independent thinker, but he’s not a renegade. We say he practises good medicine,” Mr Holloway said.

He described his client as a long-serving rural doctor working with a high-needs community, often with limited access to healthcare services.

“All of Dr Conlon’s actions were centred on informing and caring for his patients, consistent with his values,” he said. “There are no allegations of patient harm.”