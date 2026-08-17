New Zealand investigation reveals that govt ministers knew of the high risk of myocarditis to teens before the seond dose, but kept vaccinating them anyway
This is just as bad as vaccinating in pregnancy--a deliberate attack on our children
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
17 August 2026
311,257 teens received second Covid shot after Ministers were briefed on myocarditis risk
A total of 311,257 New Zealand teenagers, approximately 78% of the country’s entire 12–17-year-old population, received a second Covid-19 vaccine dose after Government Ministers had been explicitly briefed about the heightened myocarditis risk in younger people, newly analysed official vaccination data and documents reveal.
Information uncovered through Official Information Act requests shows Government experts had repeatedly raised the risk, particularly following a second dose, and considered whether vaccination or second doses in younger people should be deferred.
On 4 August 2021, the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG) recommended routine vaccination of 12–15-year-olds be deferred pending further review of emerging safety and effectiveness data, specifically including myocarditis.
By 12–13 August, CV-TAG members were told their myocarditis advice had been accepted by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and “communicated in detail” to Vaccine Ministers.
Three days later, Cabinet approved vaccination for all 12–15-year-olds.
On 19 August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision publicly, saying: “Many of us are parents ourselves and take this duty of making decisions about other people’s children extremely seriously, but it is safe, and it’s the right thing to do.”
The rollout began on 1 September. Five days later, CV-TAG member Helen Petousis-Harris raised concerns that myocarditis risk was not being included in informed-consent materials or after-care sheets.
The Government later required two doses for teenagers to qualify as “vaccinated” under the Vaccine Pass system, despite CV-TAG again raising the increased myocarditis risk following dose two in younger people and questioning two-dose requirements for under-18s.
Reality Check Radio co-founder Alia Bland said the figures demanded answers from those responsible.
“These aren’t abstract numbers. That’s 311,257 New Zealand teenagers who received a second dose after Ministers had been briefed about the myocarditis risk.
“The question Ministers need to answer is why teenagers and their parents weren’t given the same picture of that risk that Government had received from its own experts.”
On 17 November, 26-year-old Rory Nairn died from myocarditis following his first Pfizer vaccination.
Following Nairn’s vaccine-related death, Bloomfield issued a directive to health professionals on 15 December requiring the myocarditis risk to be discussed with people receiving the vaccine.
That was four months after Ministers had been briefed in detail about the risk.
Voices for Freedom Head of Legal Katie Ashby-Koppens said the documents raised serious informed-consent questions.
“Informed consent requires people to be given information about material risks before they make their decision. These documents raise serious questions about whether that happened here.
“These young people should now be offered appropriate cardiac assessment, including access to cardiologist consultation and testing.”
The full investigation and supporting timeline examine what Government experts knew, when Ministers were informed, what decisions followed, and what teenagers and their parents were told.
ENDS
Media Inquiries: inbox@rcr.media
Supporting Material:
Full investigation: https://realitycheck.radio/more-than-300000-teens-received-second-covid-shot-after-officials-were-advised-of-myocarditis-risk/
Myocarditis timeline: https://media.realitycheck.radio/2026/08/timeline-12-15-yo-v4.pdf
The People’s Report: www.thepeoplesreport.co.nz
The People’s Position: www.thepeoplesposition.co.nz
Video: https://rcr.media/episodes/alia-bland-katie-ashby-koppens-what-officials-knew-about-myocarditis-risk-for-teens/
Perhaps why WEF "Young Global Leader" Jacinda left the country pretty smartly afterwards?
This was indeed a “deliberate attack on our children.” And everyone else who took the shots. The language being used by the MSM is being used to help people misunderstand what has happened to us all during the COVID racket – which has never ended. There was no “catastrophic mismanagement” or “incompetent governments.” Before the first shot was given, the EU contracted to buy enough shots to give every adult in the EU 14 shots. It was all carefully planned and executed. Event 201 was the rehearsal, with the use of the MSM to create and control the narrative (gaslight the public) as the focus of the exercise. By October 2019, the op was already underway – the public just hadn’t been told yet. The engineered virus was just a catalyst – the excuse to roll out the shots that were truly diabolically designed do all of the serious damage and depopulation.
One only need use basic deductive reasoning to figure this out. Ask the basic questions:
• Did they know of the damage to health, and death, the shots were causing? Of course they did – just examine what they censored and who they went after when the narrative was seriously challenged or threatened.
• Did they have the power to stop the damage? Of course they did – they could have pulled the shots from the market immediately, by the spring of 2021.
• Did they pull the shots from the market and stop the op? Obviously not.
• Then it was intentional.
I think the main obstacle to bringing the people responsible for the democide to account is the inability of people to understand why the Western Mafia behind all of this would do such a thing. The crime is almost too montrous to believe. And too complex and too long in the making to understand for most people.
But I was there in 1971 when the Mafia – the Club of Rome element of it – concluded that such an op would have to be implemented. My systems professors, unwittingly working under a 1968 Club of Rome contract at the time, with the help of students like me, had analyzed the physical iimpacts of the human economy on the living systems of the Earth. And it didn’t turn out well for the Earth unless a LOT of our human behavior – like comprehensively poisoning the planet - could be changed.
What the Club learned was that zeroing out the human birth rate would not be sufficient to rescue life on Earth from the physical impacts of plunder capitalism and its violence rackets (note that the World 3 scenario model that delivered these findings has nothing whatever to do with “economic growth” - there are no financial variables in the model). They would have to kill off very large numbers of those already born in order to save their rackets. The Club was certain that human overpopulation was the core problem and wanted validation of that. It didn’t turn out that way – technology was, by far, the largest factor in the collapse of the system. The Club didn’t want to hear that, and they subsequently led the trashing of the work (by creating and spreading a meme of there being “no limits to economic growth”).
In my read, the COVID disaster is the outcome of a 50-year Mafia investment in weaponizing the relevant science, and creating and controlling the narrative necessary to prematurely kill off a large number of people, throughout the West and the Third World, without their fingerprints being on the mechanisms. The people behind all of this are much more evil than most people can imagine, and they have a much longer history than most people know about (they’ve been controlling the MSM and the narrative in the West for several hundred years now). We’re up against evil here, and we’ll need a lot more people to understand this if we’re to devolve their system – decentralize how we conduct ourselves, in harmony with the rest of life on Earth.
Last I knew, the scenario model we built more than 50 years ago is still running at MIT and it doesn’t inherently predict doom. That only occurs if we continue to let the Mafia and it’s utterly destructive economic system run the planet. No one will talk about it, but the model predicted that 8.3 billion people could live harmoniously on the planet, with a living standard like that of middle class Brazil, if the Earth’s resources were distributed more or less equally and the violence rackets were put out of business. We can still make that happen, but not with the Western Mafia running things.