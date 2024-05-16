Newest negotiated test of the pandemic treaty reveals *nations agree* about rolling out unlicensed vaccines
While there is more disagreement (yellow highlights) than agreement (green highlights) in the draft, the plan to roll out untested or barely tested products got a pass
The document itself as of last Friday, below.
The section on nations creating the legal and administrative structures to issue unlicensed, so-called “authorized” “health products” to their populations is highlighted in green, signifying overall agreement by all the nations negotiating this.
What are now referred to as “health products” and “pandemic-related health products” were referred to as “novel vaccines” in a prior draft. “Authorization” refers to an EUA. It is a stamp of approval without data or with very limited data.
The operative words are Each Party SHALL (must) take steps toward ensuring it has the… legal… frameworks… in support of: expedited regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization…”
Gee I wonder how much it will cost us in bribes? How can anyone in their right mind agree to untested vaccines unless they paid off??? Most of these countries are well aware of the devastating effects of the COVID mRNA bio weapon even if they won't openly admit it. All the more reason to get states on board with Nullification because our federal government is all in for this depopulation, redistribution of wealth, sovereignty killing scam disguised as health care.
Thank you, Dr Nass! We all need you. We must think out of the box. I’m old, a retired teacher, a lover of America and freedom. This is so frightening to let a few insane demons try to kill the population of the world. I would rather die fighting tyranny than die from a needle in my arm due to murder. Rise up America. I’ve asked God to send an asteroid to DC. 🙏
I choose going to Heaven that way rather than from evil tyranny. There are many in the world now who want to fight these demons