The document itself as of last Friday, below.

The section on nations creating the legal and administrative structures to issue unlicensed, so-called “authorized” “health products” to their populations is highlighted in green, signifying overall agreement by all the nations negotiating this.

Pandemic Agreement Draft Reflecting Progress Up To 10 May 444KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What are now referred to as “health products” and “pandemic-related health products” were referred to as “novel vaccines” in a prior draft. “Authorization” refers to an EUA. It is a stamp of approval without data or with very limited data.

The operative words are Each Party SHALL (must) take steps toward ensuring it has the… legal… frameworks… in support of: expedited regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization…”