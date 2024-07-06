Newsguard fact-checked me on a tight 7/3/24 deadline, but never published their article
Turns out Congress is investigating NewsGuard and its suppression of free speech
https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-probes-newsguards-impact-on-protected-first-amendment-speech-government-contracts%EF%BF%BC/
Below is just the first paragraph. Go to the link for more and to read the letter to Newsguard.
You would think that if my reporting passed Newsguard’s fact check, they would report that it was factual. But it seems they only want to report gotcha’s.
I guess Rep. Comer’s committee might be interested in Newsguard’s choice of which fact checks are newsworthy. And who pays for Newsguard’s news.
On their website, they claim that "NewsGuard’s analysts (are) powered by multiple AI tools."
How do they know whether they are relying on AI hallucinations or not?
