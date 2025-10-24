Next two weekends: the Annual Events for Brownstone Institute and Children's Health Defense. Tickets still available (online only for CHD at $80)
The lineups are impressive. I am probably the least polished speaker at each event, though my information is usually interesting.
https://brownstone.org/great-transition/. Bring a nice outfit as Jeffrey likes getting dressed up.
Speakers in alphabetical order:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-2025-conference/registration/
Speaker bios are on this page.
New speakers have been added, including Steve Bannon and Gavin de Becker.
The agenda is here.
What does one do for fun in Austin, Texas?
Meryl your sincerity shines! I am sure that your talk will be very interesting and inspiring.
I don't believe there has ever been a lineup of speakers at a single event in world history like the list of those who will be speaking at the Children's health Defense Nov 7th - 9th, 2025....I was so impressed that my last newsletter was entitled; Celebrate Upcoming Events! It listed most of the speakers who would be there...barbaracharis.substack.com. I put in an order in for a life Stream pass in order to view the event, as we would not be able to go to Austin, Tx.
Wow, that is an impressive line-up!