If you live in New Hampshire, contact your legislators immediately. Ask them to vote YES to override the veto of HB 396 on August 19. You can look them up here: https://gc.nh.gov/house/members/

Even legislators who previously supported the bill need to hear that their constituents expect them to stand behind it. Those who voted against it—or did not vote—need to understand why access to local meat processing matters to farmers and consumers across the state. Those on our side need to show up in Concord and vote!