Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
8h

Great post Meryl.

Reply
Share
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
8h

I grow weary! If I hear one more person or (s)elected "official" use safety and these other phony arguments I'm going to snap. Millions of people, right now, are eating food that was produced locally. In many cases without any kind of inspections, etc.

If people were dying or getting ill from this food it would be national news, and probably world news. The fact is, people *aren't* getting sick from locally produced foods. They are, however, getting sick from mass produced food. That's just a fact. (Either by the poisons in the food that are "approved" for human consumption, or by rotten food)

Again, I always have to direct people to just look at the FDAs own website on this and see how many hundreds of recalls are done because people get sick from the swill that is passed off as food (along with many other "approved" products):

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture