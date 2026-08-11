NH Governor Ayotte explained why she vetoed HB396. I show why her reasons don't hold up.
Let's take back food sovereignty starting with a veto override on August 19, and by asking your elected representatives everywhere else to pass a similar bill. Contact your members and Senators!
If you live in New Hampshire, contact your legislators immediately. Ask them to vote YES to override the veto of HB 396 on August 19. You can look them up here: https://gc.nh.gov/house/members/
Even legislators who previously supported the bill need to hear that their constituents expect them to stand behind it. Those who voted against it—or did not vote—need to understand why access to local meat processing matters to farmers and consumers across the state. Those on our side need to show up in Concord and vote!
If you live outside the state, contact your reps to bring laws like this in your state. The action has already started in several western states.
Great post Meryl.
I grow weary! If I hear one more person or (s)elected "official" use safety and these other phony arguments I'm going to snap. Millions of people, right now, are eating food that was produced locally. In many cases without any kind of inspections, etc.
If people were dying or getting ill from this food it would be national news, and probably world news. The fact is, people *aren't* getting sick from locally produced foods. They are, however, getting sick from mass produced food. That's just a fact. (Either by the poisons in the food that are "approved" for human consumption, or by rotten food)
Again, I always have to direct people to just look at the FDAs own website on this and see how many hundreds of recalls are done because people get sick from the swill that is passed off as food (along with many other "approved" products):
https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts