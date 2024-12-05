NIAID and Scripps Institute publish a single nucleotide polymorphism that makes bird-cow flu more susceptible to humans--inviting the creation of new GOF bird flu's by labs worldwide
A biowarfare shot across the bow. If the USG can't orchestrate the dissemination of BW agents through the WHO, NIAID will do it through Science magazine
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adt0180
All the authors are from Scripps—Kristian Andersen’s home base in La Jolla. All the funding came from 2 NIAID grants.
Peter Hotez has been whining that pandemics are on their way, and this paper certainly makes a human bird flu outbreak much more likely. When do we stop this?
When these psychocrats are wearing orange jumpsuits facing life imprisonment in solitary confinement (no running a nefarious enterprise from a jail cell!) or the death penalty. Perhaps in that instance lethal injection might make their punishments fit their crimes!
If we boycott new vaccines and prosecute everyone in the government who profited from the covid hustle, it will pull money out of the sector.
Do you happen to have the legal info on the initial lawsuits against Moderna (pre-IPO) for deaths in their mRNA trials? I saw it at the time, maybe 15 years ago, but it disappeared during covid, of course. The only reason I remembered it was that the technology seemed interesting to me, at the time, so I was following it.