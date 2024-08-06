The feds do not have the right to go test healthy herds. But the states do, if sufficiently encouraged. Today Massachusetts brought down the hammer.

You can find ANYTHING with a properly chosen PCR test and enough iterations (cycles). Massachusetts admits it in today’s letter: there are NO sick cows. NO sick humans. But we need the damn virus! We can’t play the Biosecurity game or give out the vaccines without a virus!

The MDAR claims it will provide results quickly when it receives them from “the lab.” Did no one tell MDAR that any results at the state level will need to be verified by a federal USDA lab, so there are two labs that may be involved, and everyone will just have to live with USDA’s results? No private labs are allowed to perform a verification.

Again, no cows are sick. No humans are sick. No one has caught bird flu from food, ever.

There is NO evidence farm workers wearing PPE or keeping flocks indoors protects farmers or birds from anything.

If there was no PCR test we would not know this disease exists. There have been 9 confirmed human cases in the US in the last 2.5 years and before that, none. There are 5 other possible cases that probably tested negative, which is why CDC has not confirmed them. In the entire USA. None went to the hospital and none died.

Farmers and citizens need to get on the phone and start calling all our elected officials, as we did with the WHO, and say no more!

The excuse that avian flu viruses could recombine with human flu viruses is a pathetic joke—there is virtually no human influenza till January each year. If that was the real fear, you might start these efforts in winter.

But it is a mild disease, with mostly just pink eye. Why do we even care if a mild pink eye transmits between humans? ? Well, maybe there is a plan to make it BOTH transmissible between humans AND make it dangerous:

How much did USDA give Massachusetts to start the pandemic ball rolling in New England?

https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2024/05/30/usda-announces-824-million-new-funding-protect-livestock-health

That “voluntary” program didn’t last long, did it?