Noor bin Laden on Steve Bannon describes the Pandemic Treaty adoption--I agree with everything she says

except a minor error--the IHR amendments do not require ratification--we must however reject them officially before July 19 or the US will be bound by them

Meryl Nass
May 21, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6togj3-noor-bin-ladin.html
It's a reality that the vast majority of Democrats hate Bannon. Unfortunately that makes it impossible to share the information with the very people who need to hear such things. They seem to shoot the messenger and essentially refuse to listen. As a former liberal democratic activist for 50 years myself, I wish it were otherwise.
One Health, huh..?? Try, One Health 💉 of Allopathy and we Dont Recognize Any Other means of Healing.!! Even if it works, we’re Not going to study it, because, the Holy Cow of Big Pharma says so..!
One Health is just another way of saying “you're going to abide by OUR medical standard and we wont support anything ‘Natural’, because, Gee Wiz, ‘cant make money on the Natural…🙄
Bastardos, All of Them.!!!!!