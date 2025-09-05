Despite these challenges, the conference will proceed as planned. We are proud to bring together esteemed leaders, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers from across Europe to engage in critical dialogue on post-COVID health issues and to explore new strategies for rebuilding public health systems.

One of the central aims of the conference is to foster meaningful networking and collaboration among political and health decision-makers, with a strong focus on human rights.

In light of the urgency surrounding the upcoming ratification of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, we will also provide the latest updates and facts on this critical issue, offering participants a valuable opportunity to engage in informed discussion and prepare for future decisions.

The entire conference will be livestreamed at in the WCH Newsroom we warmly invite everyone to join us online or in person at the new venue:



Radisson Hotel

Tallinn City Centre

Estonia



Find out more and buy tickets to attend in person (limited in number, subject to availability): www.wchconference.eu



See you online or in person, 11–12 September 2025!