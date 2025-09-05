Nordic Conference of Health and Human Rights, Sept 11-12. Please consider attending.
With all the roadblocks the authorities in Estonia threw up over this conference, clearly work on human rights is desperately needed in Estonia and Europe.
Despite these challenges, the conference will proceed as planned. We are proud to bring together esteemed leaders, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers from across Europe to engage in critical dialogue on post-COVID health issues and to explore new strategies for rebuilding public health systems.
One of the central aims of the conference is to foster meaningful networking and collaboration among political and health decision-makers, with a strong focus on human rights.
In light of the urgency surrounding the upcoming ratification of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, we will also provide the latest updates and facts on this critical issue, offering participants a valuable opportunity to engage in informed discussion and prepare for future decisions.
The entire conference will be livestreamed at in the WCH Newsroom we warmly invite everyone to join us online or in person at the new venue:
Radisson Hotel
Tallinn City Centre
Estonia
Find out more and buy tickets to attend in person (limited in number, subject to availability): www.wchconference.eu
See you online or in person, 11–12 September 2025!
The day is coming soon, when the dark ones with their hidden agenda will no longer be in power. The past five years have opened the minds of many to the truth....and those who seek to suppress the truth are losing the battle. Every day more and more information is surfacing that shows the weaknesses of the governments that suppress the truth...they will fail!