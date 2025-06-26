Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
6h

" You can lead a horse to water.....but you can't make it drink"

I hope Texans are smarter than the horse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
ultradarkmaga's avatar
ultradarkmaga
6h

this is good.... yet how much will a warning label actually impact health in the USA?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture