Jul. 8, 2025

A blockbuster JAMA study has detonated across both public health and political circles—documenting a disturbing, decade-plus decline in nearly every dimension of U.S. child health. The findings aren’t just troubling—they’re seismic. From mortality and chronic disease to obesity, depression, and menstrual dysfunction, American children are demonstrably sicker than their peers across 18 other developed nations. And things got worse—not better—during the pandemic years.

The study, led by Christopher Forrest, MD, PhD, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and colleagues in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles, used a sweeping array of data sources: U.S. and OECD mortality registries, five national health surveys, and PEDSnet electronic health records from over 2 million pediatric patients. From 2007 to 2023, the picture darkened with each passing year.

Retsef Levi, MIT professor and outspoken ACIP member, in response to the data via X stated, “Radically different public health policies are needed.”

Levi, once marginalized for warning about the darker sides of COVID-19 countermeasures, is now part of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reformist inner circle. And his call echoes what many inside the administration are whispering: this isn’t a system in decline. It’s one in freefall.

The Data That Won’t Be Ignored

Between 2007 and 2023: