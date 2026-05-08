Another zoonotic infection! Just what the WHO, Peter Daszak, Tony Fauci and the Biosecurity mafia keep warning us about. We must be very frightened of infections that spread from animals to humans. Because this is why we need to be separated from animals, in those safe 15 minute cities. Animals are only for zoos—don’t you know? And it’s yet another reason to just eat “plant-based,” safer foods.

The Hantavirus media blitz is interesting. It seems every 2 years we get a new viral scare from the media, as the very expensive and intrusive Biosecurity Agenda gets built out.

2020: COVID

2022: Monkeypox

2024: Bird Flu

2026: Hantavirus

Could it be a planned op? Well, of course. COVID (while no walk in the park for many people, including me) was made out to be much more serious than it was, to justify the extraordinarily punitive and expensive (and tremendously harmful) response. Not to mention the transfer of trillions of dollars from working Americans to the very rich.

Monkeypox was also misrepresented as much more dangerous and unpleasant than it was, and sure enough, there was a vaccine for that, too. And the 2022 monkeypox behaved differently than prior outbreaks where, in the US, there had never been a definite case of person-to-person transmission. After several people started making jokes about monkeypox, monkeys, or moneypock$, WHO changed the name to MPOX.

H5N1 Bird flu, which was first identified in humans who managed chickens (in China) in 1997, had been prepared as another scaridemic by the Biosecurity mafia since 2003, but despite Herculean efforts to find human cases, there have been very few. And it never spread through eggs, meat, or milk, even after the virus suddenly favored the mammary glands of cows. And there is still no proof of human-to-human spread.

According to the CDC, there have been 71 human cases in the US and 2 deaths. And only ONE American was diagnosed with bird flu since President Trump took office. Just goes to show how shifting priorities affect case counts.

Hantaviruses have been found around the world, in rodents and their urine, feces and saliva. It is thought that Americans are most likely to be infected if they live in or visit areas where rodents, especially mice, have lived indoors. Humans become infected from inhaling the virus, which can remain active for up to a week outside of an animal.

In the US over the past 30 years, 890 human cases [30 per year] of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome have been diagnosed. 94% occurred west of the Mississippi. These would have been severe cases. There are undoubtedly more going undiagnosed. 35% of these cases resulted in death, even in young people. There has been NO identified person-to-person spread in the US.

The Andes strain of hantavirus is supposedly the only kind that is known to spread between people. it does not occur naturally outside South America, as far as anyone knows. And it does not spread rapidly between humans, just intermittently.

I’ve discussed the Select Agent list before. It is a list of 63 toxins and microorganisms that are considered to “have the potential to pose a severe threat to both human and animal health, to plant health, or to animal and plant products” i.e., be usable as biological warfare agents. Transfers of these agents must be approved, and accidents with them must be reported.

Interestingly, the SARS coronaviruses, monkeypox virus and avian influenza (bird flu) viruses are all on the list. This means the US government thinks they could be used (and even developed for added virulence) as biowarfare agents. Agents against animals were used in WW1, and the US developed agents against humans, animals and plants during WW2. So did some other countries.

Surprisingly, hantaviruses are not on the Select Agent list. I don’t know why that is. Google’s free AI says the army has been experimenting with hantaviruses for 40 years, and has even studied the Andes strain:

What is the bottom line?

The Andes hantavirus in its natural form will not cause a large outbreak, since it never has before. Its largest outbreaks involved only several dozen people. Only 300 cases of human-to-human transmission have ever been recorded. This is only 1/10th of all human cases. Like I said, it is not highly contagious. Here is Google’s free AI again:

So breathe easily.

However, if the virus has been mucked around with, to make it more transmissible and/or more virulent, then the effects are unpredictable. I believe the COVID virus was engineered. Monkeypox and bird flu may have been. Will those who give the orders to our ‘leaders’ actually try something like that again, so soon, using this obscure virus? I don’t think so, because it is too obvious, and people are already very angry about what was done to them with COVID. But you never know.