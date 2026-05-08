Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tareq I. Albaho, PhD's avatar
Tareq I. Albaho, PhD
11h

231 days till Santavirus.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Judy Counts's avatar
Judy Counts
11hEdited

Hantavirus is in Pfizer's 38 page document page 33. It's listed as 1 of 1,233 side effects of COVID "vaccine" which isn't a vaccine as we all know.

Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture