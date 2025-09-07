I highlighted statements for which there is evidence they are false. I underlined some items in red to show they contradict earlier statements or implications.

For example, The “Guidance” claims that [only] 10% of young children hospitalized for COVID were vaccinated. Later we learn that only 3.5% of young children were vaccinated during the last season. Therefore, being vaccinated made you almost 3 times as likely as the unvaccinated to require a hospitalization for COVID.

The NY Public Health brain trust hopes we don’t notice that faux pas. While the guidance emphasizes that more kids were hospitalized for COVID compared other flu, it fails to emphasize that more kids died from flu than COVID.

While claiming the vaccine is protective and stops long COVID, there is no credible evidence for either claim.

Enjoy reading about the criminal poisoners, disguised as public health professions and physicians, whom your tax dollars pay for. This really should be the last nail in their coffin. Who gave the orders? Who decides that killing and maiming babies with shots full of dangerous DNA, dangerous spike proteins, and god knows what else that only provide a modicum of protection for DAYS in the 5-11 age group, is a good idea.

Back in 2022 the NY Dept. of Health published this graph showing how rapidly “protection” disappears after COVID inoculation in children aged 5-11 and 12-17, by Dorabwila et al.