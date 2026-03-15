Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dean's avatar
Dean
2hEdited

Anyone interested in this issue should read "Fateful Harvest" by Duff Wilson. How do we dispose of some of the most toxic crap in our environment? Why, we distribute it to everyone to eat by spreading sewage sludge on crops. One of the most informative but at the same time shocking and depressing books I've read.

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Annie Ocean
2hEdited

yes just another one of the "let's give the citizens our toxic waste" like fluoride and in the 80's "let's give our soybean leftovers to the health nut people" in the form of soy-protein in everything, enjoy your soy hotdogs etc.

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